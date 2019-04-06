Fatal Collision Closes Highway 112 In Leflore County

UPDATE: Highway 112 has reopened.

CAMERON, Okla.—A two-vehicle accident is forcing responders to divert traffic from Highway 112 to Old Highway 112.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a report stating that the fatal accident involved an SUV and a semi-truck hauling a gasoline tanker trailer near Bobo’s Convenience Store a mile from Cameron.

Highway 112 initially closed around 3:45 a.m. and remained closed until around 3 p.m.

Both the driver, 44-year-old Sammie Hankins of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and passenger, 41-year-old Rayvell Hankins of Fort Smith, of the SUV are currently at Mercy Hospital and were listed in stable condition with head and internal injuries.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Gregory Herndon of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene by Leflore County EMS.

According to the report, the SUV was headed north on Old Highway 112 and the semi was headed west on Highway 112. The SUV ran through a stop sign and was struck by the semi, which then ran off the roadway and overturned, pinning Herndon for 30 minutes.