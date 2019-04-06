McDonalds Plans To Slash Late-Night Menu

For those who crave a Filet-O-Fish or a premium chicken sandwich from McDonald’s late at night, the world might be about to end.

Not literally. But according to Business Insider, leaked documents from the golden arches show that the fast food chain is planning to make cuts to its late-night menu.

Items getting the ax include some of the chain’s chicken sandwiches, premium salads, and the Filet-O-Fish.

“Late Night service crew should be prepared to respond to customer questions about why an item is no longer available during late night,” a leaked document said.

The new late-night menu will be released on April 30 at midnight, according to the documents.