Razorback Fans Gather For HogFest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM)—Hog fans from all over gathered at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday (April 6) to celebrate the start to a new football season.

HogFest featured live music, food trucks, inflatables, and more. The University of Arkansas Spirit Squad was there alongside the marching band to help the crowd call the hogs. Head Football Coach Chad Morris made an appearance on stage to give the eager fans a pep talk before the start of the Red/White game.

Families from all over and students gathered together to enjoy the community atmosphere. UA senior Chris Zahn said it's great to see everyone come together to show their school spirit.

"It's cool that it's not just a college town, it's also a family town," Zahn said. "When the whole college and families come as one it's really cool."

HogFest also featured a classic car show for the first time.

Francisco Rodriguez brought his car to the event to show it off and hang out with fellow fans.

"The atmosphere out here is wonderful," Rodriguez said. "There's so many people showing so much love to the Razorbacks hopefully it can continue."

Some hog fans used the day to spend quality time with their families and what all the event had to offer. Springdale student Zane Apple said he was excited to have a day dedicated to hanging out with his family.

"I am usually doing other things on the weekends so getting to be with the family and spending time with the Razorbacks is awesome," Apple said.

The sun stayed out all day for the event, which wrapped up at 2:30 p.m.

5NEWS was proud to be a sponsor of the event.