Severe Threat Lowered For Saturday

The severe risk for today (Saturday) has been lowered to a Level 1 (out of 5) for most of us. The greater chance for stronger storms are to the south and west. While the risk is lower for us, scattered showers and a few storms are still possible throughout the day.

FUTURECAST 3PM – Strong storms from the west along a warm front will push through parts of the River Valley this afternoon. The original storm complex weakened as it got closer to Arkansas.

FUTURECAST 9PM – More strong to severe storms may develop near Tulsa later this afternoon into the evening. These would be the stronger storms, likely after sunset. Greatest risks are gusty winds, hail, and lots of lightning. The question will be whether these storms will keep their strength as they reach us.

-Sabrina