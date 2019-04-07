Reports: Musselman In Works To Be Next Arkansas Coach

Posted 12:08 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, April 7, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just less than a week after his name first popped up in the Arkansas coaching search, Nevada coach Eric Musselman could be headed to Fayetteville.

Multiple national reports have surfaced that indicated Musselman and Arkansas are in the final stages of working out a deal that would lock him in with the Razorbacks.

Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed to 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford that the deal could be finalized before the end of Sunday.

Musselman led Nevada to 110 wins during his four seasons as head coach, while winning no fewer than 24 games, while guiding the Wolf Pack to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

