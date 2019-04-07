Sen. Cotton Calls For Solutions To Secure Southern Border, Discusses Mueller Report, Re-Election Bid

(TB&P)—Sen. Tom Cotton says more advanced technology and updated asylum laws are needed to protect illegal immigrants coming to America through Mexico, but he’s not sure closing the border would resolve the current dilemma.

Calling it a “crisis,” Cotton, R-Ark., said March saw a huge influx of immigrants with children who presented themselves at the southern border. He said there are a number of ways to expedite the legitimacy of those arriving.

“We really do face a crisis at our border. Just last month, March, we saw some of the largest numbers of illegal immigrants show up at our borders we’ve seen in 10 years,” Cotton said.

To read more about Sen. Cotton’s views on the border, you can visit our partners at Talk Business & Politics.