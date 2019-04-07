Stray Storm Sunday Night, Nice Start To Week

As a weak cold front swings through and makes our winds more northerly Sunday night, a stray shower or storm is possible, but most of us should remain dry. The severe risk is also extremely low.

Most of us should remain dry overnight. We’ll start Monday with some cloud cover but skies should try to clear throughout the day. 70s and low 80s are in the forecast!

The next few days look quiet. A warming trend takes place until Wednesday night when another cold front slides through the region.

An isolated storm or two is possible Wednesday. Another round of precipitation arrive for next weekend as well.

-Matt