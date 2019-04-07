Texas Tech Fans In Lubbock Spill Into Streets, Cause Damage

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police say fans celebrating Texas Tech’s Final Four win near the school’s Lubbock campus caused damage that included flipping a car and setting several scooters on fire.

Lubbock police said Sunday that they’re investigating several incidents of property damage following the win Saturday night in Minneapolis against Michigan State. The City of Lubbock said, “the crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing behavior.”

Police say that when several thousand people gathered near campus after the win, officers contained the crowd to a one-block area to allow them to celebrate. But after a small group began damaging property, officers ordered the crowd to disperse and eventually deployed tear gas.

Police say that so far, the damage found has been to the car, about 10 scooters and a few city signs.

Also Saturday night, firefighters responded to 10 small furniture fires and 23 people were arrested near Michigan State’s East Lansing campus. Two signs and a police vehicle were damaged before the crowd, which grew to about 1,500 people, was dispersed.