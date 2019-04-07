The temperatures are warming up and local runners are ready to hit the trails. Don’t let common foot and ankle injuries slow you down. Dr. Spencer Mortensen, a podiatrist with Baptist Health, shares tips on how to prevent and treat foot pain.
Tips on How to Prevent Foot & Ankle Injuries
