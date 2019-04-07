Volunteer “Walk the Xtra Mile” March for Local Homeless

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — On Sunday (April 7), a volunteer group will be doing a two mile march to raise awareness for Arkansas’ homeless population.

The march is called “Walk the Xtra Mile” and takes place from 2 – 4 P.M.

Volunteers will meet at the 7 Hills Homeless Center located on 1832 South School Avenue in Fayetteville. This is where the march will both begin and end.

This is the second year for the walk, which focuses on raising awareness and to help put an end to homelessness in Arkansas communities.