Asa Hutchinson Wants Change To ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Republican governor says he wants a change to legislation that would cut off funding to “sanctuary cities” to ensure that there isn’t an opportunity for racial profiling.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he’s generally supportive of the Senate-backed bill prohibiting cities from refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The measure also would prohibit cities from preventing local law enforcement from asking about someone’s citizenship or immigration status.

Hutchinson said he’s asked the bill’s sponsor for an amendment requiring probable cause before law enforcement can inquire about citizenship or immigration status. Without that change, Hutchinson says there’s too much opportunity for racial profiling.

The Arkansas Municipal League, which opposes the legislation, says it is not aware of any sanctuary cities in Arkansas.