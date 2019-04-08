Baby Left At Hospital Without Visitors For Months Adopted By Nurse

BRIGHTON, Mass. (CNN) — A pediatric nurse is speaking out about how her dream of becoming a mother came true after she adopted a baby girl who spent several months at the hospital without any visitors.

Liz Smith talked about how she crossed paths with her now 2-year-old daughter, Gisele. She first met the girl at the Massachusetts hospital where Smith worked.

Gisele was born premature to a mother who had used drugs, and the baby struggled with health issues.

The baby also had no visitors to the hospital for several months.

“A few of the nurses at Franciscan Children’s approached me and said, ‘Liz have you met Gisele?’ I said, ‘No, why?’ They said, ‘She needs a medical foster home, and you two are the perfect pair,'” Smith explained. “And I said, ‘I don’t know I have never considered fostering or adoption.’ A week later, literally, Giselle crossed my path in a stroller and we locked eyes. And that was it.”

Gisele went to live with Smith in 2017. Massachusetts terminated the parental rights of Gisele’s biological parents, so Smith formally adopted the girl last October.

Smith said Gisele’s health is stable and she continues to improve.