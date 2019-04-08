Black Hills Energy Giving Away 1,000 Trees To Arkansas Customers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Black Hills Energy has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation to give away 1,000 trees to customers wanting to add a shady spot to their home.

Starting Monday, April 15, on a first come first served basis, customers can reserve one tree per household.

The 3 to 4-foot tall dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June.

“Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in the Energy-Saving Trees program offers us the opportunity to promote the cleaner air, energy savings and other valuable benefits you gain by planting the right tree in the right place,” said Todd Jacobs, Vice President of Gas Operations for Arkansas.

Since beginning the program in 2014, 5,686 trees have been planted and the benefits continue to grow as the trees do.

In addition to energy savings, trees improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff, reduce the urban heat island effect and add beauty to the area around them.

Black Hills said at least two business days before you plan to dig, whether you are a homeowner planting a tree or a contractor excavating with a backhoe, call before you dig to have underground utility lines marked.

It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law.

In Arkansas, just make a free call by dialing 811 to reach Arkansas 811. You also can schedule online at www.arkonecall.com.

“Underground utility lines may be out of sight, but they should never be out of mind,” Jacobs said. “It only takes a minute to call before you dig, and it can save untold time and trouble. Please follow the rules and dig safely. We want you and your family to enjoy your new tree for a long, long time.”