Chris Young Bringing ‘Raised On Country Tour’ To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Country singer Chris Young, along with special guests Chris Janson and Jimmie Allen, will be stopping in Northwest Arkansas this July as part of his “Raised on Country Tour.”

Young will make an appearance at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, July 19, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 12).

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices range from $39 to $83.75 plus fees. A Lawn 4-Pack offers lawn tickets for $26.50 each in the four-pack while supplies last.

Young has been nominated for ACM, CMA and Grammy awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He has had 11 career No. 1 singles, including his latest No. 1 single as a songwriter “Hanging On” from his album “Losing Sleep.”

Chris Janson is a platinum-selling singer/songwriter and the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. His new song “Good Vibes” is the debut single from his forthcoming third studio album.

Jimmie Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” has claimed the top spot as the No. 1 most Shazamed song in the format for eight consecutive weeks at the No. 1 spot on country radio for three weeks.