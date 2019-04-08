× HOPE Humane Society Releases Executive Director After Less Than Two Months

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Less than two months after naming a new executive director, HOPE Humane Society is looking for a new one after letting the previous one go.

The nonprofit released a statement Monday saying it has “elected to recruit and hire a new Executive Director.” The statement comes less than two months after announcing it had hired Jarrod Ricketts to head the company, which has faced financial and overcrowding issues recently.

“HOPE wishes Mr. Ricketts all the best,” the statement, signed by board of directors President Sam Terry, said.

Raina Rodgers was named the Interim Executive Director, Terry said.

Terry did not give an explanation as to why Ricketts was released.

Ricketts was hired in mid-February as the no-kill shelter was dealing with overcrowding issues and a need for monetary donations and pet supplies. He had previously served as an animal control officer for the city of Greenwood.