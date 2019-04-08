Musselman Family Talks About Becoming Hogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Razorback fans got their first glimpse of the new basketball coach and his family this afternoon as the Musselman family made their first appearance in Bud Walton Arena Monday (April 6). They said they are ready to call the Natural State home.

Danyelle Musselman said she was so excited to see Bud Walton Arena packed with Hog fans.

“I’ve gotten to meet so many people so far in this area and they’ve been incredibly welcoming and just so nice. I’m excited to just get here, live here and become part of the community,” she said.

The Musselman’s have a daughter, Mariah, two sons Matthew and Michael. Mariah knows what she’s most excited for.

“The basketball season and just winning a lot of games and just being here,” she said.

Danyelle said while she is originally from Atlanta she has roots in Arkansas where her dad is from.

“My phone has just been ringing off the hook from all the aunts and uncles and cousins, I can’t. It’s just so exciting to be back in this part of the country close to family and friends and to coach at this great university, it’s a dream really,” she said.

The Musselman’s haven’t even had the chance to look for somewhere to live here in Razorback nation but they are excited to make the move from Nevada.