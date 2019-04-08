Northwest Health Breaks Ground On New Emergency Department In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Northwest Health broke ground Monday (April 8) for a new stand-alone emergency department in Fayetteville.

The new 10,300 square-foot facility will be located on 2.8 acres of the 7-acre lot at 1255 S Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville, the site of the former Clarion Hotel, and will cost an estimated $9.5 million.

The 24/7 emergency department will house advanced technology including a 64-slice CT scanner and will be an extension of Northwest Health.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the community of Fayetteville,” said Denten Park, CEO for Northwest Health. “It’s a thriving community with significant growth potential. We’ve experienced increasing demand for our services through our existing providers here, including primary care and urgent care in addition to Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital, and we look forward to opening this new service to meet the growing demand and expand care options here.”

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan said this facility will play a role in resident’s health and well-being.

“The health care industry plays a significant role in Fayetteville’s economy, and this investment from Northwest Health strengthens this sector even more,” Jordan said. “This facility will also play a role in our residents’ health and well-being by giving them expanded access to these services in Fayetteville.”