Oklahoma Community College Offering Scholarships For eSports

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — A community college in Oklahoma will be offering scholarships to students recruited to its eSports team.

Carl Albert State College (CASC) is offering an eSports program for both campuses in Poteau and Sallisaw.

“When most people imagine education in Southeast Oklahoma, competitive video gaming is probably not the first thing that comes to mind,” said Randy Armstrong, CASC eSports Coordinator and Recruiter. “However, we hope to be at the forefront of this movement and use this stereotype to our advantage. In true CASC fashion, we are providing opportunities for local students and discovering a wealth of talented competitors who have, quite frankly, been overlooked until now.”

Students who are selected to compete on the CASC Varsity eSports team will receive a scholarship waiver for free textbooks along with a 25% housing waiver, valued at $200, for team members who live on the Poteau campus.

Scholarships for the program will include six individual scholarships for the game Overwatch, and six individual scholarships for the game Rocket League.

Improved hand and eye coordination is not the only incentive for students to join the eSports program. Those who compete in the program will have opportunities to incorporate their skills with their educational coursework.

The eSports program will correspond with two degrees the community college offers — Computer Information Systems and Computer Technology.

CASC is now accepting applications for individuals who are interested in joining its eSports program.

Those interested in applying should contact Randy Armstrong at rearmstrong@carlalbert.eduor 918-413-1051 and then apply online.

CASC is the first community college in Oklahoma to become a member of the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE). NACE is a non-profit membership association that began in 2016.

Oklahoma is home to three educational institutions that offer eSports to its students: The University of Oklahoma, Rogers State University and CASC.