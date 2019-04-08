Sebastian County Spring Cleanup Campaign Starts This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —Spring is finally here and that means it's time for the Sebastian County Spring Cleanup Campaign.

County Judge David Hudson is asking all residents to use the Cleanup Site dumpsters, to pick up litter, tackle illegal dumps and do whatever else it takes to put a "shine" on Sebastian County.

The countywide cleanup campaign is in coordination with the Great American Cleanup.

The campaign will take place Saturdays starting April 6 and lasting through May 11.

"By working together to clean up our properties we all can make a difference and make out community a more beautiful, safe and healthier place to live, work and play," says Judge Hudson.

Dumpsters will be placed in several locations throughout the county.

A proof of Sebastian County residency is required through an Arkansas Drivers License for disposal of trash at the cleanup site.

Dumpster schedules and locations are as follows:

Saturday, April 13, 2 PM - Greenwood City — Street Dept. — 104 Bell Road.

Saturday, April 13, 7 AM - 2 PM — Midland — County Park/Boyer Park on Hwy 45

Saturday, April 13, 7 AM - 2 PM — Greenwood Rural - County Road Department

Saturday, April 20, 7 AM - 2 PM — Lavaca Rural — Rodeo Arena Parking Lot on Rodeo Arena Road

Saturday, April 20, 7 AM - 2 PM — Central City - City Hall

Saturday, April 20, 7 AM - 2 PM — Jenny Lind - Fire Station at Gate Nine Road

Saturday, April 27, 7 AM - 2 PM — Miltown - VFD - Community Building

Saturday, April 27, 7 AM - 2 PM — Witcherville Park Hwy 71 South

Saturday, May 4, 7 AM - 2 PM — Bonanza - Street Dep. on Hwy 45

Saturday, May 4, 7 AM - 2 PM — Hackett - By School Gym off E. Greenwood

Saturday, May 11, 7 AM - 2 PM — Huntington - Cherokee Park

Saturday, May 11, 7 AM - 2 PM — Mansfield - Public Works Building

The City of Greenwood residents may utilize dumpsters located at the Greenwood City Street Department North of the shop at the Recycle Center, 104 Bell Road, daily from April 6 - 13 during their week-long Greenwood Citywide cleanup. Residents can drop off trash between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

White goods (appliances, refrigerators, etc.) need to be placed in a designated area with the County Road Department disposing of these items on the day of the cleanup date in your area.

A separate trailer will be used for the collection of electronics at the City of Greenwood on Bell Road and the Public Works Building in Mansfield in their designated cleanup day. Computers, TV's and VCR's etc. (e-waste) will be accepted with a trailer designated for these items.

There will be no "pick up" of tires during the County Wide Cleanup. Residents may dispose of up to four passenger tires, without rims, at no charge by taking them to Westark Tire at 601 Oak Grove Road in Van Buren Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to noon.