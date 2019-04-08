Volunteers Needed For Big Brothers And Big Sisters Of NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — The Big Brothers and Big Sister of Northwest Arkansas (BBBS) is asking for volunteers for their spring recruitment campaign.

They hope to recruit 30 men in 30 days and the campaign is going on for the entire month of April.

The BBBS in NWA is currently serving 400 children and are on track to serve even more.

As of right now, they have 36 boys enrolled in the program waiting to be matched with a mentor, which is the driving force behind the 30-day campaign.

“We have 36 boys waiting to be matched all the way from Bella Vista down to West Fork so we’re just looking for a few good men who can come and hang out and get together with these kids a couple times a month to be a good positive role model and do some fun activities,” said Tami Shaver, Executive Director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas.

Click here for more information on the BBBS program.