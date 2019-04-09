Early Voting Numbers Show Approval For One-Percent Sales Tax Renewal In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) —Early voting numbers show residents in Fayetteville approved extending an expiring one-percent sales tax that helps fund street, trail, and drainage improvements, build a proposed cultural arts corridor that includes renovations to Dickson Street and surrounding areas and provides funds to improve the aging police and firefighter facilities in the area.

Early votes depict the one-percent sales tax extension passing by a vote of 72% (1,257) of voters for to 28% (495) against.

Ten questions appeared on the ballot, nine of them allowing voters to choose what the bond money would be used to fund.

Street Improvements — Passed 74% (1,300) for and 26% (449) against. Trail Improvements —Passed 66% (1,158 ) for and 34% (590) against. Drainage Improvements —Passed 75% (1,318) for and 25% (428) against. Park Improvements — Passed 69% (1,211) for and 31% (535) against. Economic Development — Passed 64% (1,094) for and 36% (611) against. City Facilities Improvements — Passed 71% (1,234) for and 29% (513) against. Arts Corridor Funding — Passed 56% (961) for and 44% (749) against. Police Facilities Improvements — Passed 73% (1,276) for and 27% (475) against. Firefighter Facilities Improvements — Passed 80% (1,403) for and 20% (348) against.

We will update the voting numbers once they are finalized.