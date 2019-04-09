Easter Events Happening Where You Live

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Easter is right around the corner and we’re hunting for the best events our area has to offer.

Northwest Arkansas

NWA Special Egg Event — Saturday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hope Church NWA in Bentonville. This free event is for children with special needs and their families. They will offer several different egg hunts.

2nd Annual Northwest Arkansas Moms Blog Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital in Johnson. Tickets are $5-12 and include age-divided egg hunts, bounce house, music and a “mom hunt.”

Bunny Breakfast — Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Applebee’s in Springdale. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds go to Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

2nd Annual The Great Egg Hunt at Happy Hollow — Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Happy Hollow Elementary School on Peppervine Dr. in Fayetteville.

Easter Festival — Saturday, April 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. Includes a 10,000 egg hunt broken into time slots for different ages.

River Valley

Elks Lodge 341 Annual Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 13. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 11. This event is for special needs kids with three different age groups, (2-4 years old) (5-7 years old) (8-10 years old). Bottled water, hot dogs and chips will be available following the egg hunt.

Fort Smith Trolley Museum Spring Antique Machinery Show — Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out to the Fort Smith Trolley Museum for a fun-filled day of Antique Machinery and Trolley Rides. The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance between 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Let us know of any Easter events happening near you by emailing our news station at KFSMNews@tribunemedia.com