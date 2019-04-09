Fayetteville Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Meth Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after selling 55.8 grams of methamphetamine to a DEA informant.

Martin Castillo-Tovar of Mexico, who was residing in Fayetteville, was charged with six counts of drug trafficking, including distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute in September 2018.

After investigating Castillo-Tovar, agents found over a pound of meth and a shotgun with an illegally modified barrel.

Along with the 15-year prison sentence, Castillo-Tovar was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines and serve five years probation after he is released from prison.

This prosecution was part of the Western District of Arkansas’ “Operation Ozark Express,” which is part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program.