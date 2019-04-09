× Fayetteville Ranked No. 4 Best Place To Live According To U.S. News & World Report

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville has been named the fourth best place in the United States to live, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The report, released Tuesday (April 9) cited the city and surrounding metro’s lost cost of living, strong population growth and high quality of life scores in ranking the city as the fourth best for 2019, behind Austin, Texas, at No. 1; Denver, Colorado; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Des Moines, Iowa rounded out the top 5 at No. 5.

The report also cited the friendliness of the area.

“Newcomers often comment on the friendliness of Fayetteville residents,” the report said. “People wave and smile at each other on the street, and community events are well-attended.

Of the top 5, Fayetteville scored the highest on “quality of life” at 7.5 and second highest on value at 8.2, behind only Des Moines.

See the full list here.