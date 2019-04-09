Flu Deaths In Arkansas Rise To 100 For This Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Although flu activity across the state continues to decline each week, three more people have died from influenza-like illnesses in Arkansas, totaling 100 this flu season, a new report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) shows. 71% of the adults were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccine history.

The ADH’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “low” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 32,000 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. Last week, counties reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Pulaski, White, Crittenden, Lonoke, Sebastian, Independence, Craighead, and Garland.

About 2.1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for influenza-like illnesses (ILI). About 3.3% of outpatient visits were for ILI, the ADH states.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.9% among public schools. As of 04/09/2019, ADH is aware that 28 schools closed briefly due to the flu this season.

The CDC has reported 82 pediatric deaths nationwide this season due to the flu, including one in Arkansas.

Since September 30, 2018, 12 nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.

