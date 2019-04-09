Fort Smith Teachers To See Pay Raise, Largest In Five Years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Fort Smith Board of Education voted Monday (April 8) to approve the largest teachers’ raise in the past five years. The action will raise the base salary for starting first-year teachers with a bachelor’s degree by $450 to $38,500.

The recommendation approved by the board at a specially-called meeting also replaces the classified salary schedule proportionally.

“It was a priority to me to get pay salaries for not just teachers but for the classified personnel too. We left it out of the Vision 2023 (which resulted in a millage increase) because we didn’t think taxpayers should have to finance salaries. Now the district is responding in a very positive way,” said Talicia Richardson, board member.