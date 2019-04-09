× Jim Boone Hired As UAFS Men’s Basketball Coach

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Jim Boone has been a mainstay in college basketball for decades and now he’s taking the chance to held UAFS jump start their program.

Boone was named the new Lions coach on Tuesday after he spent the past seven seasons at Delta State University, a fellow Division-II school in Cleveland, Miss. Boone currently sits 14th in Division-II basketball history with 558 career wins, including a 128-85 mark at Delta State.

“Not long after the coaching search began, Coach Boone became an intriguing candidate. He has built championship programs at many NCAA Division II institutions and has always done it with integrity. I believe Coach Boone is a perfect fit with me and the rest of our athletic department,” UAFS athletics director Curtis Janz said.

Boone has been a college head coach for 33 seasons at both the Division I and II levels.

“Everything excites me about the university from the gorgeous campus, the direction of the athletics program under the leadership of Curtis Janz and his staff, the outstanding tradition of UAFS basketball and the entire Fort Smith community. The day I toured Fort Smith and walked through campus I knew immediately it was a very special place and a tremendous opportunity for our family,” Boone said.

“We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the university, in the community and in building on previous relationships and creating new ones with the high school basketball coaches of the state and surrounding areas. We are so excited to roll our sleeves up and get to work on building an elite program. This is truly a university where we can have it all – a championship basketball program, represented by quality student-athletes and built with great integrity to last for long-term.”

UAFS went 10-19 last season, their worst in a decade, while going through a coaching change. Justin Bailey was in his first season with the Lions but was put on administrative leave after 15 games. Bailey later resigned after being arrested for suspicion of DUI.