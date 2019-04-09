× Kjerstad’s Grand Slam Lifts Hogs Over ORU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Much like last Tuesday against Little Rock, Arkansas found itself down early and also like last week, a grand slam turned the game around. This time it went in favor of the Razorbacks.

Heston Kjerstad’s fourth inning grand slam saw a two run deficit turn into an Arkansas lead and then the Razorbacks posted their 10th straight win over Oral Roberts with a 15-8 victory.

Former Razorback and current ORU senior Hunter Wilson made his return to Baum-Walker Stadium and was greeted with a standing ovation before his first plate appearance. The Spiro native ended the night with a pair of hits, including a monster two-run home run over the right field bullpen.

ORU (15-17) built a 3-0 lead after half an inning but Arkansas exploded for four runs in the fourth and then added four more in the fifth inning to build a 9-6 lead. Curtis Washington started that fifth inning onslaught with a RBI double then Trevor Ezell and Casey Martin each followed with run producing hits. The Razorbacks then added four more runs in the eighth to set the final margin.

Kjerstad added his second home run later in the game to give him a team leading nine on the season while Martin added four hits on the night.

Pitching depth has become an issue for Arkansas of late as they continue to try numerous options to give them innings during midweek games. Arkansas used five pitchers on Tuesday night while ORU needed eight pitchers to get through the final five innings.

Arkansas jumps back into the SEC play this weekend as they travel to No. 7 Vanderbilt.