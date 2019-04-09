× Man Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Murder In Death Of Springdale Roommate

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man accused of killing his roommate at their Springdale apartment in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced.

Mei Ka Sin, 25, originally from Burma, accepted a guilty plea in exchange for a lesser sentence, according to court documents. Sin was originally charged with capital murder in the death of Rwabuzisoni Daniel, who was found dead in the Chapel Ridge Apartments on North Oak Street. The two shared an apartment with two others there.

Sin pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced on Monday, court document show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Springdale Police were called to the apartment on July 17, 2017, and found Daniel dead on the floor of a bathroom with gunshot wounds and other injuries to his torso and head. Other roommates pointed to Sin as the culprit, the affidavit said.

Sin turned himself in to police the next day. he told police he shot Daniel several times in “self-defense” because he believed he had a gun, though no gun was found on Daniel.

Sin was given 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 15 years suspended. He was given credit for 629 days in jail, or a year and nearly 9 months.