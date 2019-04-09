× Oklahoma Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Hide Propane Tank Down His Pants At Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A metro man has been arrested on larceny charges after he tried to steal several items from a Walmart store, including a small propane tank that he allegedly tried to hide down his pants.

It happened earlier this week at the Belle Isle Walmart, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Benjamin Stallings Love tried to steal a knife, a propane tank regulator, the propane tank and a pack of Hane’s T-shirts. He allegedly tried to hide the small propane tank down his pants.

Store employees noticed, and the security officer took Love into custody.

While in the security officer’s office at the store, the suspect managed to escape. Police chased him down and caught up to him.

Love was taken into custody on larceny charges and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He is now out on bond.