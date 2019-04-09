× Police Catch Greenwood Man Trying To Sell Items He Reported Stolen

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Sebastian County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Greenwood man who tried to sell items online that he’d originally reported stolen, according to a news release.

Jonathan D. McCoy, 38, was arrested in connection with theft of leased property and filing a false report — both felonies.

Deputies were following up on a burglary report when they realized McCoy had a similar incident from last year, even down to the same type of supposedly stolen property.

In both cases, the items reported stolen were from rent-to-own companies. The deputies found the item’s McCoy hoped to sell — an Xbox, several video games and a 55-inch TV — matched what was reported stolen in January.

Deputies reached out to McCoy on Facebook to set up a time to buy the property. McCoy was arrested as he was loading the items into the investigator’s vehicle.

McCoy was being held Tuesday (April 9) at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond set.