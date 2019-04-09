Police Responding To Drive-By Shooting At Braum’s In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting at the Braum's restaurant on Rogers Ave. near Central Mall in Fort Smith.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 9) two parties in separate vehicles began to fight in the Braum's parking lot. Police said one pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are still searching for up to four suspects who they say are driving a gold Pontiac G6. They say they shot at a White GMC with several people inside.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police say they don't believe the public is in danger.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.