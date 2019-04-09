Ride-Sharing Driver Wanted For Felony Strangulation Charges Arrested By Highfill Police

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — A man driving for ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber in Northwest Arkansas was arrested following a traffic stop by Highfill Police after it was determined he’s wanted felony strangulation/suffocation charges out of Alabama.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, April 4, the Highfill Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Highway 12 and Regional Avenue in the city limits of Highfill. The stop was in reference to a moving traffic violation involving auxiliary driving light by ride-sharing drivers.

During the stop, it was determined the driver 40-year-old Christopher Lee Jensen was wanted out of Cullman County Alabama on a grand jury indictment for felony strangulation/suffocation.

Police say Jensen was providing Lyft and Uber services to the area. He had a passenger at the time of the arrest.

The Highfill Police Department wants to remind the public to exercise safety measures when using ride-sharing services.

Here are a few safety tips they are recommending:

Stay inside while you wait for your ride.

Before you get into the car match the license plate and make and model of the car and driver’s photo to make sure they match what is on the app.

There is a new online campaign called #WhatsmyName, that encourages riders to ask the driver “What’s My Name?” before getting into a vehicle.

Jensen was being held Tuesday (April 9) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Please check back for updates to this story as more information is released.