Ride-Sharing Driver Wanted For Felony Strangulation Charges Arrested By Highfill Police

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — A man driving for ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber in Northwest Arkansas was arrested following a traffic stop by Highfill Police after it was determined he’s wanted felony strangulation/suffocation charges out of Alabama.
At 10 p.m. on Friday, April 4, the Highfill Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Highway 12 and Regional Avenue in the city limits of Highfill. The stop was in reference to a moving traffic violation involving auxiliary driving light by ride-sharing drivers.
During the stop, it was determined the driver 40-year-old Christopher Lee Jensen was wanted out of Cullman County Alabama on a grand jury indictment for felony strangulation/suffocation.
Police say Jensen was providing Lyft and Uber services to the area. He had a passenger at the time of the arrest.
The Highfill Police Department wants to remind the public to exercise safety measures when using ride-sharing services.
Here are a few safety tips they are recommending:
- Stay inside while you wait for your ride.
- Before you get into the car match the license plate and make and model of the car and driver’s photo to make sure they match what is on the app.
- There is a new online campaign called #WhatsmyName, that encourages riders to ask the driver “What’s My Name?” before getting into a vehicle.
Jensen was being held Tuesday (April 9) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.
Please check back for updates to this story as more information is released.