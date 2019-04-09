Safety Commission Issues Warning For Baby ‘Rock N Play’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning parents about the Fisher-Price "Rock 'N Play" linked to 32 sleep-related infant deaths.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company issued a warning that reported 10 deaths of babies unrestrained in the sleeper.

That number has now more than tripled and the cause of death for some is listed as asphyxia, according to the analysis by Consumer Reports.

The analysis includes babies both older and younger than 3 months old, from 2011 to 2018.

The academy wants the commission to issue a recall for the product and said last week's warning did not go far enough.

It also said parents should stop using the product immediately and stores should no longer sell it.