Voting Numbers Show Approval For All 10 Issues In Fayetteville Bond Election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) —Fayetteville voters approved to extend an expiring one-percent sales tax that helps fund street, trail, and drainage improvements, build a proposed cultural arts corridor that includes renovations to Dickson Street and surrounding areas and provides funds to improve the aging police and firefighter facilities in the area.

The one-percent sales tax extension passed by a vote of 71% (4,292) of voters for to 29% (1,732) against.

Ten questions appeared on the ballot, nine of them allowing voters to choose what the bond money would be used to fund.

Street Improvements — Passed 74% (4,431) for and 26% (1,584) against. Trail Improvements —Passed 64% (3,856) for and 36% (2,159) against. Drainage Improvements —Passed 75% (4,500) for and 25% (1,515) against. Park Improvements — Passed 69% (4,119) for and 31% (1,894) against. Economic Development — Passed 63% (3,683) for and 37% (2,162) against. City Facilities Improvements — Passed 69% (1,234) for and 31% (1,871) against. Arts Corridor Funding — Passed 54% (3,160) for and 46% (2,711) against. Police Facilities Improvements — Passed 71% (4,245) for and 29% (1,773) against. Firefighter Facilities Improvements — Passed 79% (4,771) for and 21% (1,251) against.

We will update the voting numbers once they are finalized.