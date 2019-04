× WATCH: Early Heat Wave Continues Through Wednesday

First the first time this year Fayetteville will likely top 80° today with mid 80s possible in the Fort Smith area. Mostly sunny skies will be common today with the warmer than normal weather. Highs tomorrow will be even warmer with parts of the River Valley pushing 90°. A strong cold front will bring a slight chance of rain Wednesday night followed by much cooler weather for the end of the week.

