× Authorities Searching For Missing Cedarville Man With Memory Issues

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Cedarville man who suffers from memory loss and confusion.

Tommy N. Kizer, 67, was last seen Tuesday (April 8) around 8 p.m. walking into a wooded area near his home.

Kizer is 6-foot-1 and has blond hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with more information should call Cedarville police at 479-474-0540 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 479-474-2261.