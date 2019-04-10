Boil Order Lifted 6 Days After Being Issued For Residents Near Mountainburg

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A boil order has been lifted six days after it was issued for approximately 75 customers on Hwy. 348 from Turner Road to the Narrows including Hickory street.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure, according to a press released from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Samples were taken on Monday (April 8) and were found to be free of bacterial contamination and had a satisfactory disinfectant level established throughout the distribution system.

The water is now safe for consumption.