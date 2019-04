CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Multiple agencies are responding to two brush fires in rural Crawford County.

Firefighters are battling one fire near Highway 59, off Kezer Dr. in Crawford County but heavy winds are making it hard to control.

They are also working on another fire in the Chester area.

Personal at the scene tell 5NEWS the fire could have possibly started due to a person clearing and cutting trees in the area.

