Police: Man Targeting Fort Smith Senior Citizens With Black Mold Scam

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are warning River Valley residents about a scam making its rounds in the area.

Fort Smith Police say a man wearing a traffic vest is telling homeowners that he works for the health department and needs to inspect their homes for black mold.

The scammer then asks the victims to buy a special spray from him in order to keep their homes from being condemned. He is mainly targeting senior citizens.

Police say the man has tattoos on his arms, upper back and neck. He is sometimes seen with a woman thought to be in her thirties with short brown hair.

The scammers have been seen driving a black newer model Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows.

If you have any information you're asked to call Fort Smith Police.