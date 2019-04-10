Korn To Headline Rocklahoma 2019; Ozzy Osbourne Out Due To Injury

PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – There have been a few changes to the Rocklahoma 2019 lineup, event officials announced.

Ozzy Osbourne will no longer be playing at Rocklahoma due to an injury he recently sustained.

Rocklahoma officials announced the change on their website saying in part:

“Regrettably, Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all of his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia. Osbourne fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. Due to the postponement of Ozzy’s tour, Ozzy Osbourne will no longer be performing at this year’s Rocklahoma. Details about the festival’s Saturday, May 25th lineup will be announced as soon as they are finalized.”

Ozzy Osbourne also released a statement saying he will be recovering and is frustrated about the cancellations.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

Event officials say they hope Osbourne has a speedy recovery and announced they have added Korn to the 2019 lineup.

The hard-rock music festival takes place May 24, 25 and 26 – Memorial Day weekend.

Rocklahoma is located at 1421 West 450 Road in Pryor.

