McCain Family Mourns 'Tragic Accident' Death Of John McCain's Dog

(CBS News) — Just months after the death of Sen. John McCain, the McCain family is grieving the loss of his beloved dog, Burma. Burma died “in an tragic accident” at the family’s ranch on Monday, Cindy McCain announced on social media.

The late senator’s wife posted a photo of Burma on Instagram and wrote, “She now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven.”

Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter, also shared the news on Instagram. “Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further…” she wrote, sharing a photo of her dad and the beloved family dog. “Our dog Burma was my father’s birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night.”