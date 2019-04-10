Raising Cane’s To Replace Hardee’s On Rogers Ave.

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has received a building permit from the City of Fort Smith to take over a recently closed Hardee’s located on Rogers Ave.

A building permit for the vacant spot at 7501 Rogers Ave. was issued on Friday, April 5. The Hardee’s closed on Sunday, March 31.

The Louisiana-based restaurant, known for its quality chicken fingers, already has four restaurants located in Northwest Arkansas.

Founder Todd Graves opened the first Raising Cane’s in 1996. The fast-food chain now has over 400 restaurants across the United States.

There’s no word yet on when the Rogers Ave. location will open. It will have some stiff competition with beloved Chick-fi-A and Popeyes right down the street.