Springdale Fire Department Responds To 6 Fires In 2 Days

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — After responding to six outdoor fires within a two-day span, the Springdale Fire Department took to social media to stress the importance of fire safety.

They said it’s very rare that a fire gets out of control when all of the city ordinance rules are followed, but said one fire burned about 13 acres.

The department said that failure to follow these rules can result in a loss of life or property, a fine of up to $1,000 and could even lead to a misdemeanor.

If the fire is small enough to be considered a “recreational fire” according to city ordinance, no permit is required, but all of the same responsibilities and consequences still apply.