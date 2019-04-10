Springdale Man Gets 10 Years In Prison For Drug Charges

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a press release, Henry Velasco, 31, was selling meth while staying at the Executive Inn in Springdale.

Investigators said Velasco was arrested outside the hotel with a backpack containing three bags of meth, 50.5 grams of marijuana, 13 LCD tablets and over $1,200 in cash.

Velasco was indicted in July 2018 and entered a guilty plea in November 2018.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Velasco was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. He was also fined $1,9000.