Springdale Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Selling Meth

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a press release, Christopher McCarty, 44, sold meth to undercover investigators twice in 2018. Investigators discovered that McCarty was bringing the drugs from Little Rock to the Northwest Arkansas area.

In July 2018 McCarty was caught throwing a bundle of drugs out of his car window as he was being pulled over on I-49 in Northwest Arkansas.

Lab results showed that the bundle contained about 110 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, McCarty was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also fined $7,400.