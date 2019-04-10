× Stamps Takes Over Fayetteville Basketball As Adams Retires

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Some coaching searches can drag out for weeks but Fayetteville athletics director Steve Janski had it pretty easy when looking for a new boys basketball coach.

Kyle Adams announced his retirement on Sunday night via Twitter and the Bulldogs announced his replacement in a ceremony on Wednesday night, naming Brad Stamps as the new leader for Fayetteville.

Adams retired after spending 37 years in the education field, including the past nine as the Fayetteville head coach while posting a career mark of 179-78 with the Purple Dogs. Adams led Fayetteville to a 21-6 finish in 2018-19 before losing to eventual state champion Northside.

Stamps is no stranger to head coaching duties in Northwest Arkansas as he led Springdale for six seasons before taking an assistant position at Fayetteville in 2015. When he made the move to his alma mater, Stamps essentially locked up a chance to be the coach in waiting when Adams decided to retire.

“We are pleased to recommend Brad Stamps to the Fayetteville Board of Education to be the next head coach of the boys’ basketball team,” said Dr. John L Colbert, Superintendent of Schools.” Brad is a Purple Dog through and through, and we are very confident he will continue the tradition of great basketball for which the Purple Dogs are widely known. He is filling some big shoes. We are so grateful to Coach Adams for his dedication to our student-athletes and his exemplary career in our schools. Kyle is a true gentleman who cares deeply for Fayetteville. His daily actions reflect the strength of his character and commitment. Young coaches can learn a lot from studying and emulating the career of Coach Kyle Adams.”

At Springdale, Stamps posted a record of 102-67 and led the Red Dogs to the 2014 state championship game. Prior to his time at Springdale High, Stamps led Shiloh Christian for four seasons, compiling a mark of 77-40.

“Purple Dog basketball is extremely rich in tradition and is at the heart of so many in Fayetteville,” said Steve Janski, Director of Athletics. “Therefore, it is very special to have had the caliber of leadership and character from Coach Kyle Adams and to continue that legacy with the recommendation of coach Brad Stamps. We are excited that Brad will continue to serve Purple Dog basketball with his leadership, competitiveness, and relationships with his students and community.”

During his time as a player at Fayetteville, Stamps helped the Purple Dogs win the 1987 state championship and then graduated in 1989.