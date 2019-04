Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith is asking residents to check their utility payments, especially if they use auto-pay.

According to the city, a technical support error was repeating scheduled payment collections which ended up double-billing some customers.

A small number of customers were billed more than once for a single payment that was due.

The city said it will reimburse any fees or penalties customers suffer directly related to this processing error.