Windy; Near Record Highs

This is a look at the current wind gusts across the area. Gusts have frequently measured over 40mph. Wind will continue into the evening with a wind shift likely later tonight around midnight with the passage of the front. Wind advisories are in effect in Northwest Arkansas and gusts could approach 50mph across the higher terrain.

Low humidity and high winds have created dangerous fire weather conditions across our area. Brush fires will rapidly spread this afternoon. Conditions will improve with the passage of the front later tonight.

Temperatures have been close to record levels. The current record high for Fort Smith on April 10th is 91 set back in 1943. In Fayetteville the record is 83 back in 2011.

The cold front will be nearing the area late on Wednesday with much colder temperatures expected for Thursday.

-Garrett