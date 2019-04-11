Adventure Arkansas: Crater Of Diamonds State Park

We’re on the hunt for diamonds (and other precious gemstones)! The Crater of Diamonds State Park is one of the few places on the planet where the general public can search for and keep their very own diamonds found on the 37-acre plowed field.

Diamonds can be found by looking on the surface, water sifting, and dry sifting. Tools are available to rent, or you can bring your own non-powered tools. The best time to come is after a good rain, as it helps bring more diamonds to the surface and the gravel is concentrated in troughs.

The diamond mine closes at 4PM. However there are plenty of other things to do at the state park like camping, hiking, and even a waterpark in the summer. Tap HERE to learn more and to get pricing information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt